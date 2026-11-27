In the Telugu OTT industry, Save The Tigers, created by Mahi V Raghav, has emerged as a popular comedy web series. With three seasons released so far, the show has received a positive response from audiences on JioHotstar.

Now, the series is reportedly set to get a Hindi remake. According to an exclusive report by Variety India, the makers are in the process of finalising the cast for the Hindi adaptation. Actors Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Saqib Ayub, Sharib Hashmi and Anant V Joshi are reportedly among the contenders for the lead roles.

The original Telugu series features Priyadarshi, Abhinav Gomatam, Krishna Chaitanya, Deviyani Sharma, Jordar Sujatha and Pavani Gangireddy in prominent roles.

While Hindi shows have previously been remade in Telugu, the Hindi adaptation of Save The Tigers could mark a significant development for the Telugu OTT industry, potentially becoming the first Telugu web series to receive a Hindi remake.

One of the key reasons behind the show's popularity is its relatable storyline, which revolves around the everyday lives, relationship and challenges faced by a group of married men. Blending humour with family dynamics and social situations, the series offers an entertaining take on modern relationships.

The performance of the lead actors, particularly their comic timing and on-screen chemistry, have also contributed to the show's appeal among Telugu audiences. With the success of all three seasons, Save The Tigers has established a presence in the Telugu OTT space. Its popularity ha also brought attention to the growing demand for regional content across streaming platforms.

The reported Hindi adaptation could introduce the show's central concept to a wider audience while opening up new opportunities for Telugu-originated stories in the Hindi entertainment industry.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Hindi version will retain the original's cultural setting and humour or adapt its narrative to suit viewers from different backgrounds. Further details regarding the cast, production schedule and release date are yet to be officially announced.