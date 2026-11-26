Dulquer Salmaan's latest film, 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara', is gradually gaining momentum at the overseas box office, with positive audience feedback helping the film strengthen its theatrical run. Although the film had a relatively modest opening in some international markets due to limited screen availability, the encouraging response from viewers has helped improve its reach.

The film has reportedly collected around $720K in the US after six days, according to the figures mentioned in the initial report. Its growing audience response has also created opportunities for wider theatrical distribution. The film's performance suggests that positive word of mouth can play an important role in sustaining a movie's box-office run, particularly when its initial release is limited.

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' features Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli in the lead roles. The film has also benefited from promotional activities in the US, where the lead pair interacted with audiences and helped create awareness ahead of its release. With additional screens reportedly being made available, the makers will be hoping to attract more viewers in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the promotional efforts are continuing in the Telugu states. Dulquer Salmaan is currently unavailable for post-release promotions, but actress Satvika Veeravalli and director Pavan Sadineni are actively participating in promotional activities to keep the film in the spotlight. Their efforts are aimed at maintaining public interest and encouraging more audiences to experience the film in theatres.

According to available box-office tracking estimates, the film has collected approximately ₹36.45 crore worldwide in its first six days, including ₹22.35 crore in India net collections and ₹10.50 crore in overseas gross collections. However, these figures are estimates and may vary across tracking sources.

With the second weekend approaching, the film's box-office performance will be worth watching. Sustaining positive audience feedback, securing more screens and maintaining promotional momentum will be important factors in determining its performance in both domestic and international markets.