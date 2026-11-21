Actress Satvika Veeravalli has become one of the biggest talking points after the release of Aakasamlo Oka Tara. The newcomer has impressed audiences with her debut performance alongside Dulquer Salmaan in the emotional drama.

Satvika plays the lead character Kalpana, a young woman who dreams of becoming an astronaut. Despite being a newcomer to Telugu cinema, she has displayed impressive confidence and screen presence. Her performance, particularly in the emotional scenes, has received appreciation from moviegoers.

Interestingly, Satvika is an NRI who grew up in the United States. Taking up such a challenging role for her first film is a significant beginning to her acting career. She has managed to bring innocence, emotions and maturity to the character of Kalpana.

The film revolves around Kalpana's ambition and her journey towards achieving her dream, with her husband Krishna, played by Dulquer Salmaan, supporting her throughout. Their relationship and emotional journey form the heart of the story.

Dulquer Salmaan's performance has also received positive feedback. However, Satvika's portrayal has emerged as one of the major highlights of the film. Several viewers have appreciated the way she carried the character despite this being her first appearance on the big screen.

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, Aakasamlo Oka Tara also features Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma and other actors in important roles. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music.

With her promising debut, Satvika Veeravalli has attracted attention in the Telugu film industry. Audiences will now be interested to see which projects she chooses next.