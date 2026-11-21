Mega Power Star Ram Charan is gearing up for his next film with director Sukumar. The makers recently released a concept poster for the project, which grabbed attention with its mythological theme and raised expectations among fans.

Ram Charan has reportedly started working on his look for the upcoming film. The actor is said to be losing weight and changing his appearance for the role. He is also moving away from the long-haired look he maintained for his film Peddi.

According to reports, Ram Charan is currently undergoing a physical transformation at a private location. He is working on his fitness and appearance to match the character he will play in Sukumar's upcoming movie.

The film is expected to be made on a grand scale and will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The project is likely to begin shooting next year. However, the makers have not yet announced the female lead or the music director.

The upcoming collaboration has already created excitement among fans, especially after the concept poster hinted at an interesting mythological backdrop. More details about Ram Charan's character, the storyline and the shooting schedule are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

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