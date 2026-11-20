Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared happy news with her fans. The actress has reportedly welcomed a baby boy and announced the news through her social media account. She also revealed that she has named her son Dev Nidimoru in an Instagram post.

Samantha married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1 last year. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, with only close friends and family members in attendance.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru became close while working together on popular projects such as The Family Man Season 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Both projects were directed by Raj and his creative partner DK. Their professional association gradually developed into a personal relationship.

In June this year, Samantha shared the news of her pregnancy with her followers, making her fans excited about the new chapter in her life.

Now, the actress has announced the arrival of her baby boy, reportedly born on November 19. Her announcement has brought happiness to fans and well-wishers, who have been flooding social media with congratulatory messages.

The news has become a major talking point among Samantha's followers, with many sending their love and best wishes to the actress and her family.