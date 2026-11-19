Actress Swasika is slowly becoming a familiar face among Telugu movie lovers. Her performance as Dhanalakshmi Teacher in Irumudi earned her considerable attention. She played a character that left a strong impression on audiences with her intense acting. Although she had acted in Telugu films before, Irumudi helped her gain wider recognition in Tollywood.

Swasika has been exploring different roles across the South Indian film industries. She has played heroines, supporting characters and negative roles, proving her ability to handle different characters. With several successful films behind her, she is now attracting more attention from filmmakers and audiences.

The actress has been part of films such as Suriya's Karuppu and Ravi Teja's Irumudi. She also played the lead role in Nooru Sami, which received a good response and was released in Telugu as Vanda Devullu. Her performances in these projects have helped her build a stronger presence in Telugu cinema.

Swasika will next be seen in Aakasamlo O Taara, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. In this film, she will portray his elder sister. Satwika Veeravalli is playing the female lead, and the movie is set to hit theatres on November 20.

The upcoming film is expected to be important for all three actors. A successful theatrical run could help Dulquer continue his winning streak in Telugu cinema and give Satwika a memorable start to her career. For Swasika, the movie presents another opportunity to deliver a notable performance.

She already has Shambhala, released towards the end of last year, and Irumudi, which arrived this year, among her recent successes. If Aakasamlo O Taara also becomes a hit, the actress could achieve a hat-trick of successful films.

Born as Pooja Vijay, Swasika is 35 years old and has worked in Malayalam and Tamil films, besides television serials. She earned recognition through projects such as Vasantha, Kumari, Vivekanandan Viral and Lubber Pandhu. With new projects coming her way, Swasika is steadily expanding her popularity across South Indian cinema.