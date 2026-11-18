Popular Telugu actress Anita Chowdary has reportedly lost Rs. 4.14 lakh in an online travel booking scam. The actress was searching for business-class flight tickets to the United States when she came across a fake travel booking service. Cybercriminals allegedly took advantage of the situation and transferred a huge amount from her bank account.

According to reports, Anita wanted to travel to Washington DC to celebrate her son's birthday. As her son lives in the United States, she began looking for flight tickets online on the 12th of this month.

During her search, she found a website operating under the name Low Fly Travels Tours and Travels. She contacted the phone number listed on the website to enquire about business-class ticket prices. A person identifying himself as Rajesh answered her call and offered round-trip tickets to Washington DC for Rs. 4,14,180.

Cyber Fraudsters Trick Actress Using OTP

The caller convinced Anita Chowdary that her debit card details were necessary to complete the ticket booking. He then sent her a form and asked her to enter her banking card information.

The accused continued speaking with her over the phone and requested the OTP sent to her mobile number. Thinking that it was part of the normal ticket reservation process, Anita shared the OTP.

However, the situation took an unexpected turn. Within moments, Rs. 4.14 lakh was withdrawn from her bank account. Although she received a bank message about the transaction, there was no confirmation of her flight reservation.

This made Anita realise that she had fallen victim to an online scam. She immediately contacted her bank's customer care team and reported the suspicious transaction. She later approached the cybercrime police and filed a formal complaint.

Cybercrime Police Begin Investigation

Following Anita's complaint, the cybercrime police registered a case and started investigating the incident. The authorities are looking into the details of the fraudulent travel agency and the person who contacted the actress.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing risks of online booking fraud. Cybercriminals often create fake travel websites and pretend to offer attractive ticket prices to collect customers' personal and banking information.

Police Warn People Against Sharing OTPs

Police have advised travellers to be careful while purchasing flight tickets through online platforms. Passengers should verify whether a travel agency or website is genuine before making payments.

They have also warned people never to share their debit card details, credit card information or OTPs with unknown callers. An OTP should not be disclosed to anyone, even if the person claims to be a travel agent or customer service representative.

The incident involving Anita Chowdary serves as a reminder to remain alert while making online payments and booking travel tickets.