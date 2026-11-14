Master Bharath Reacts to Retirement Rumours, Says He Is Not Quitting Films

Popular Telugu actor Master Bharath has responded to rumours claiming that he is quitting films. The child artist, who became famous for his comedy roles in several Telugu movies, clarified that he has no plans to leave the film industry. He also revealed that he is currently working on multiple projects, including a film under Mythri Movie Makers.

For the past few days, reports about Master Bharath stepping away from acting have been circulating on social media. Since he has not appeared in many films recently, some people believed that he had decided to end his acting career. However, Bharath has now put an end to these rumours by releasing a video.

Master Bharath's Journey in Telugu Cinema

Master Bharath entered the film industry at a very young age and became a familiar face among Telugu audiences. His comedy timing and natural acting earned him recognition in films such as Venky, Dhee, Ready, King, Bindas and Mr. Perfect.

During his career as a child artist, he acted in more than 80 films and received two Nandi Awards for his performances. As he grew older, he also tried taking up lead roles and important characters.

Although his appearances on the big screen have reduced in recent times, Bharath says he has not stopped acting.

Master Bharath Clarifies Why He Stayed Away From Films

In his video message, Bharath addressed rumours that his mother had asked him to complete his MBBS degree and become a doctor instead of continuing his acting career.

He strongly denied these claims and said his mother had never stopped him from working in films. According to him, she always encourages him to give his best in whatever field he chooses.

Bharath also spoke about his long journey in cinema and the love he has received from audiences since childhood. He made it clear that he is still actively involved in films and has no intention of saying goodbye to acting.

Master Bharath Reveals His Upcoming Projects

Bharath shared some exciting updates about his future projects. He confirmed that he is working on a film from the Mythri Movie Makers banner. He also revealed that he has signed a Hindi project.

Apart from these, the actor said that around four to five films are currently in the pipeline. His latest statement has brought relief to fans who were worried about his reported retirement.

With several projects lined up, Master Bharath appears ready to continue his journey in the entertainment industry.