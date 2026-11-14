Chiranjeevi's Megaverse: When Will the First Episode Stream on Netflix?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to make his OTT debut with a celebrity talk show titled Chiranjeevi's Megaverse. The show will stream on Netflix and has already created excitement among fans.

The shooting of the show is currently underway, and several episodes have reportedly been completed. The first episode was initially expected to premiere during Diwali, but it did not arrive as planned.

According to the latest reports, the first episode of Megaverse may start streaming during the second week of December 2026. However, the makers and Netflix have not officially confirmed the premiere date yet.

The show will feature Chiranjeevi interacting with popular personalities from the Telugu film industry. Reports also suggest that several well-known actors and celebrities may appear as guests.

Prabhas is reportedly expected to participate in the show, while Nagarjuna and his family have already completed their episode shoot, according to media reports.

Fans are now waiting for Netflix to announce the official streaming date and release the first promo of Chiranjeevi's Megaverse.