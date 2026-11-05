Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil to Appear on Chiranjeevi's Megaverse Talk Show?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to make his debut as a talk show host with Megaverse, which will soon premiere on Netflix. The show has already created excitement among Telugu audiences, as several popular celebrities are expected to appear as guests.

According to the latest reports, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni may appear together in a special episode of the show. If this happens, it will bring the Mega and Akkineni families together on one platform.

Earlier, reports suggested that Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan would also appear together in a special episode. The possible appearance of the Akkineni trio has now added more excitement among fans.

Chiranjeevi's Megaverse is expected to feature interesting conversations, celebrity experiences and stories from the Telugu film industry. The show is produced by Gold Box Entertainments, Atom Media Ventures and Sol Production LLP.

However, the guest appearances of the Akkineni trio are yet to be officially confirmed. Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates about the show.