Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 2,008 Posts, No Written Exam

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Western Railway (NWR), Jaipur, has announced a recruitment notification for 2,008 Apprentice vacancies. This is a good opportunity for candidates who have completed Class 10 and ITI and are looking for training opportunities in the railway sector.

The recruitment drive offers apprentice training in various trades, including Fitter, Electrician, Welder and Diesel Mechanic. Candidates must have passed Class 10 with at least 50% marks and completed ITI in the relevant trade from an NCVT or SCVT recognised institution.

Applicants should be between 15 and 24 years of age. Age relaxation will be provided to eligible reserved category candidates as per government rules.

There will be no written examination for this recruitment. Candidates will be selected based on their marks in Class 10 and ITI. A merit list will be prepared, followed by document verification and other required formalities.

The application fee is Rs. 100 for eligible general category candidates. However, SC, ST, PwD and women candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official RRC Jaipur website. The last date to apply is November 22, 2026. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for complete details before submitting their applications.