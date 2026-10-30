Tamil Nadu Holiday on November 9, 2026: Schools and Government Offices Closed

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday declared November 9 a public holiday for all government offices, public sector undertakings, schools, colleges and other educational institution across the state. The decision follows requests from students, parents, teachers and government employees, many of whom are expected to travel to their native places to celebrate Deepavali on November 8, according to an official announcement. As compensation for the additional holiday, the government has announced that November 28 will be observed as a working day.

Why Has Tamil Nadu Declared an Additional Holiday?

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. Families traditionally come together to mark the occasion, and many people travel from their workplaces and places of study to their hometowns to celebrate with relatives.

This year, Diwali falls on Sunday, November 8. Since the festival coincides with the regular weekly holiday, students, parents, teachers and government employees sought an additional day off to make travel and family celebrations more convenient.

In response to public requests, the Tamil Nadu government has announced a holiday on Monday, November 9. The decision is aimed at giving people an extended festive break, allowing them to celebrate Deepavali at leisure without having to resume their regular routines immediately after the festival.

The announcement of this extra holiday made by the government of Tamil Nadu is due to the fact that the government has taken into consideration the requests made by the people, and the need for having holidays for celebration.