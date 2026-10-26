Karwa Chauth 2026: Date, Puja Muhurat, Moonrise Time and Fasting Rituals

Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Thursday, October 29, 2026. On this festival, married women traditionally observe a fast and pray for their husbands' health, long life and prosperity.

Women usually observe the fast from sunrise until they see the Moon at night. The festival is celebrated with prayers, traditional outfits and special rituals.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Date and Puja Muhurat

Karwa Chauth falls on October 29, 2026. According to published Panchang timings, the puja muhurat will be from 5:38 PM to 6:56 PM. The Chaturthi Tithi begins at approximately 1:06 AM on October 29 and ends at around 10:09 PM the same day.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time

The Moon is expected to rise at approximately 8:17 PM in New Delhi. However, moonrise timings vary from city to city.

For example, the Moon is expected to rise at around 7:47 PM in Kolkata, 8:06 PM in Lucknow, 8:28 PM in Jaipur and 9 PM in Mumbai. Women should check the local moonrise time before completing their fast.

Karwa Chauth Fasting Rituals

The day usually begins with Sargi, a pre-dawn meal traditionally prepared by the mother-in-law. Women then observe the fast according to their family customs.

In the evening, they dress in traditional clothes, perform the puja and listen to the Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha. Prayers are commonly offered to Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha.

After sighting the Moon, women offer prayers and water to it. In many families, they look at the Moon through a sieve before looking at their husbands and breaking the fast.

Why Is Karwa Chauth Celebrated?

Karwa Chauth is an important Hindu festival associated with marital devotion and family traditions. Married women observe the fast to pray for their husbands' well-being and long life. Some unmarried women also observe the vrat while praying for a suitable life partner.

The festival is widely celebrated in northern India, particularly in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Customs may differ between families and regions.