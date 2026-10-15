Imran Khan Asked to Leave India by October 28 After Mumbai Protest

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, nephew of actor Aamir Khan, has been asked to leave India by October 28, 2026, following his participation in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai.

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issued the notice after the actor attended a protest at August Kranti Maidan on October 10. The demonstration demanded the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar over concerns related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Why Was Imran Khan Asked to Leave India?

According to reports, Imran Khan is an American citizen and holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. Mumbai Police said action was initiated under immigration rules because he allegedly participated in a political protest despite not being an Indian citizen.

The matter came to the attention of authorities after former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya filed a complaint seeking action against the actor. The complaint was forwarded to the FRRO, which subsequently issued the notice directing him to leave India by October 28.

Imran Khan Was Detained During the Protest

Imran Khan was among the people detained by Mumbai Police during the October 10 demonstration. His partner, actress Lekha Washington, was also present, along with other participants. They were released after being held for several hours.

Following the incident, Imran Khan said he had attended the protest as an individual and was not representing any political organisation. Lekha Washington also alleged that police personnel had treated the group roughly during the detention.

What Happens Next?

The notice has brought attention to the rules governing foreign nationals and OCI cardholders who participate in political activities in India. An OCI card provides certain immigration benefits but does not grant Indian citizenship.

The notice is based on alleged violations of immigration law; it does not by itself establish guilt. The next steps in the matter, including any legal challenge to the notice, remain to be seen.

Imran Khan is known for films such as Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Delhi Belly and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. He is also the nephew of Aamir Khan.