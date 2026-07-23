Can PM Modi's First Statement on the NEET Row Ease Public Anger?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken publicly for the first time about the ongoing NEET examination controversy and the student protests that have spread across the country. His remarks come after days of demonstrations, with students demanding action over alleged exam irregularities and greater transparency.

Addressing the issue, Modi stressed that preventing paper leaks is a national responsibility and said those found guilty should face strict punishment. He also called for building a strong and foolproof examination system to restore confidence among students and their families.

The Prime Minister also appealed for constructive discussions and urged political parties to work together on issues affecting the country's youth. His statement is being seen as the government's first direct response since the protests intensified.

However, it remains unclear whether the statement will satisfy the protesting students. Many protesters continue to demand stronger action, including accountability from the authorities and reforms to ensure such controversies do not happen again. Student groups have indicated that they will continue their agitation until their key demands are addressed.

The NEET row has now become both an education and political issue, with opposition parties and several public figures also weighing in. Whether the Prime Minister's first response helps calm the situation will depend on the government's next steps and how quickly concrete measures are implemented.