Odisha Government Increases Dearness Allowance by 5%

The Odisha government has announced a 5% increase in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees, bringing welcome financial relief to thousands of government staff across the state.

The decision was approved by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and the revised allowance will be implemented with retrospective effect.

DA Increased to 262%

Following the latest revision, the dearness allowance for Odisha government employees has been increased from 257% to 262%. The move is aimed at helping employees cope with rising living costs and inflation.

The proposal received the Chief Minister's approval, clearing the way for the revised allowance to be implemented.

Effective from January 1, 2026

Although the announcement has been made now, the enhanced dearness allowance will come into effect from January 1, 2026.

This means eligible employees will receive the revised DA along with arrears for the applicable period.

Revised DA to Reflect in July Salary

According to the announcement, the increased dearness allowance is expected to be paid along with the July salary. Employees will receive the revised benefit as per the new rates approved by the state government.

The latest hike is expected to benefit a large number of government employees across Odisha by increasing their overall monthly earnings.

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