Hyderabad Airport Introduces 24/7 Premium Taxi Service

Passengers travelling through Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, can now enjoy a dedicated premium taxi service designed to provide convenient and reliable transportation to destinations across the city. The new service, introduced by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL), is aimed at making airport transfers smoother with round-the-clock availability.

Taxi Service Available 24 Hours a Day

The newly launched premium cab service will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including weekends and public holidays. Whether passengers arrive during the day or late at night, they will have access to airport-exclusive taxis for their onward journey.

To support the service, GHIAL has deployed a fleet of more than 200 sedans and SUVs, dedicated exclusively to airport passengers.

Multiple Booking Options for Travelers

Passengers can book their rides directly at specially designated counters located in the airport's arrivals area. The counters are managed by trained staff, while all vehicles are driven by certified drivers.

For added convenience, travellers can also reserve a taxi using a mobile application or self-service booking kiosks inside the airport. After booking, passengers can board their assigned vehicle from the designated pickup zone.

Focus on Safety and Passenger Comfort

According to GHIAL, every vehicle in the fleet will follow strict cleanliness and hygiene standards. The airport will also continuously monitor taxi operations to ensure passenger safety, service quality, and driver discipline.

At present, the premium taxi service is available for travel within Hyderabad city.

Improving the Airport Travel Experience

GHIAL said the initiative is part of its ongoing efforts to improve passenger convenience and provide seamless last-mile connectivity. The airport believes the new premium taxi service will offer travellers a dependable, comfortable, and hassle-free transportation option after arriving in Hyderabad.

The latest addition further strengthens Hyderabad Airport's focus on modern urban mobility solutions while enhancing the overall travel experience for domestic and international passengers.

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