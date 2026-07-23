Trisha's Reaction After Watching Jana Nayagan Goes Viral

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan finally hit theatres worldwide on July 23, drawing huge crowds and an overwhelming response from fans. The film, which had faced multiple postponements over the past few months due to various reasons, was released after completing the certification process.

As the movie is widely believed to be Vijay's final film before stepping away from cinema to focus on politics, its release turned into an emotional event for his fans across the country.

Fans Give Vijay an Emotional Farewell

Theatres witnessed massive celebrations as fans gathered to watch Vijay's farewell performance on the big screen. After the film ended, several emotional scenes were reported from cinemas, with many fans becoming teary-eyed while bidding goodbye to their favourite star.

Videos of fans cheering, celebrating, and expressing their emotions have gone viral on social media, making Jana Nayagan one of the most talked-about films of the day.

Trisha Watches the Film in Chennai

Adding to the excitement, actress Trisha Krishnan was spotted watching Jana Nayagan at Chennai's Rohini Theatre.

Fans welcomed the actress enthusiastically as she arrived at the cinema. Trisha greeted the crowd with a smile before entering the theatre to watch the film.

Her visit attracted attention, especially given her successful on-screen collaborations with Vijay over the years. After the screening, she was seen leaving the theatre smiling, with videos of her visit quickly spreading across social media platforms.

Positive Word-of-Mouth on Opening Day

The film has opened to encouraging reviews from audiences, with many praising it as an entertaining commercial entertainer.

Released on nearly 2,500 screens across India, Jana Nayagan had special early morning shows in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala, while regular screenings began in Tamil Nadu from the morning.

Star-Studded Cast

Directed by H. Vinoth, the film features Pooja Hegde as the female lead alongside Vijay. The supporting cast includes Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Narain in key roles.

With strong opening-day collections, emotional fan reactions, and positive audience feedback, Jana Nayagan has made an impressive start at the box office and continues to dominate discussions across social media.

Also read: Jana Nayagan Telugu Movie Review