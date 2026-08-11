Jana Nayagan OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Vijay's Blockbuster

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited Jana Nayagan is all set to arrive on OTT after its successful theatrical run. The film is reportedly scheduled to stream on ZEE5 from August 21, 2026.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay in the lead role, with Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The film combines action and political elements and has attracted considerable attention due to Vijay’s transition from cinema to politics.

Jana Nayagan is also being widely discussed as Vijay’s final film before he concentrates on his political career. This has made the movie particularly special for his fans.

The film enjoyed a strong theatrical run and has continued to attract audiences. Reports indicate that it has crossed the ₹300 crore mark worldwide, adding to the excitement surrounding its OTT release.

With its digital premiere approaching, fans who missed the film in theatres will soon get an opportunity to watch it from home. Vijay’s performance, the action sequences and the film’s political backdrop are expected to be the major attractions for OTT viewers.