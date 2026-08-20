Bethlehem Kudumba Unit: Can Mamitha Baiju Deliver Another Hit?

Actress Mamitha Baiju has become one of the popular young faces in South Indian cinema, especially after the success of Premalu. She is now gearing up for another interesting Malayalam release, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which is set to hit theatres on August 21, 2026.

The film is directed by Girish AD, who previously worked with Mamitha Baiju in Premalu. This time, she shares the screen with Nivin Pauly. Their pairing has already created curiosity among movie lovers.

Mamitha plays Ashley, a college student, while Nivin Pauly plays Justin, a character known as the “MP3 King.” The story revolves around their relationship and includes an age-gap element. The trailer has generated interest among audiences ahead of the release.

The movie is a romantic comedy and is arriving during the Onam festive season. With Girish AD returning after the success of Premalu, expectations are naturally high. Mamitha’s performance will also be closely watched as she continues to build her career with films across different languages.

With Bethlehem Kudumba Unit bringing together Girish AD, Mamitha Baiju and a new co-star in Nivin Pauly, audiences are curious to see whether the film can recreate the light-hearted charm associated with the director’s earlier work. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 21, 2026.