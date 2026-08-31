Mamitha Baiju Hikes Her Remuneration After Back-to-Back Hits

Actress Mamitha Baiju is reportedly increasing her remuneration after enjoying a successful run with back-to-back hit films. According to reports, the actress is now demanding around ₹3 crore per film.

Mamitha gained widespread popularity with Premalu, which became a major success and helped her establish herself as a promising young actress. She has continued to strengthen her position with her recent projects.

Her latest film, Vishwanath & Sons, starring Suriya, has also performed strongly at the box office. The film has reportedly crossed ₹100 crore in India and continued its successful theatrical run.

Mamitha is also part of Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, and has several other projects lined up. Her growing popularity across Malayalam and Tamil cinema has reportedly increased her demand among filmmakers.

With multiple successful films and big-star projects, Mamitha Baiju is emerging as one of the most sought-after young actresses in South Indian cinema. The reported hike in her remuneration reflects her growing market and popularity.