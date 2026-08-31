OTT Movies This Week (Aug 31 - Sep 6) : New Movies and Web Series to Watch

The second weekend of Irumudi has ended, but the film is still performing strongly in theatres. Meanwhile, last week’s release Toxic has gone relatively quiet at the box office. Several new movies are set to arrive in theatres this week, including Allari Naresh’s Rambha Urvashi Menaka and Romanchakam, which is backed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s production house. Dulquer Salmaan’s I Am Game, Mamitha Baiju’s Bethlehem Family Unit, Mirzapur, Maa Ramudu Andarivadu, Dharmasthala Niyojakavargam and Saha are among the other releases.

The OTT space is also packed with new content this week. Up to 18 movies and web series are scheduled to begin streaming across platforms. Recent releases such as DC, Korean Kanakaraju and Unmadham are among the titles generating interest. The Telugu series Jagame Sangeetham is another release to watch out for.

Here is the complete list of OTT movies and web series arriving this week.

Amazon Prime Video

Jagame Sangeetham – Telugu Series – September 4

JioHotstar

The Court – Telugu Dubbed Series – September 4

SonyLIV

Crime Patrol – Hindi Series – August 31

Unmadham – Telugu Dubbed Movie – September 4

Netflix

Untold Reagan: Breaking Badly – English Documentary – September 1

Jared Fried – English Comedy Show – September 1

1000-Lb Sisters Season 9 – English Reality Show – September 1

Love Sick – Mexican Series – September 2

Turning Point: Generation 9/11 – English Documentary – September 2

Fito Paez: The World Within a Song – English Documentary – September 3

Gandhari – Telugu Dubbed Movie – September 3

The Gentlemen Season 2 – English Series – September 3

Dhamaal 4 – Hindi Movie – September 4

Korean Kanakaraju – Telugu Movie – September 4

Early Meets World – English Series – September 4

Teenage Wasteland – English Documentary – September 4

Apple TV+

May Day – English Movie – September 4

With a mix of Telugu movies, dubbed films, international series, documentaries and reality shows, OTT platforms have plenty of new content lined up for viewers this week.