OTT Releases This Weekend (Aug 21 - 23): Movies and Series to Watch

Another weekend is here, and movie lovers have plenty of options to choose from. Ravi Teja’s Irumudi is set to arrive in theatres this weekend and has already created decent anticipation among audiences. The film explores a father-daughter relationship against the backdrop of the Ayyappa Swamy pilgrimage, with the 41-day spiritual discipline forming an important part of the story.

Along with Irumudi, films such as Ameer Log and The Red Bag are also scheduled to hit the big screen.

The OTT space is equally busy this weekend. Several movies and series across Telugu, Hindi, English, Spanish and Chinese languages are lined up for streaming. Popular platforms including Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video, Lionsgate Play, Apple TV+ and HBO Max have new content arriving over the weekend.

Here is a platform-wise list of the movies and web series you can watch online.

Netflix

Netflix has multiple titles arriving this weekend.

Pyaar Prem Kalyanam – Telugu-dubbed movie – August 21

Facing El Chapo – Spanish series – August 21

I Swear – Hollywood movie – August 22

ZEE5

ZEE5 subscribers can stream the following titles:

Jana Nayagan – Telugu-dubbed movie – August 21

The Great Grand Superhero – Hindi movie – August 21

JioHotstar

Welcome to the Jungle – Hindi movie – August 21

The film is among the notable Hindi releases arriving on the platform this weekend.

SonyLIV

Chennai Love Story – Telugu movie – August 21

Telugu audiences looking for a new romantic entertainer on OTT can check out this release.

Amazon Prime Video

Cleanup Company – Hindi series – August 21

The Hindi series is scheduled to make its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video this Friday.

Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play has several international titles lined up:

Snakes 5 – Chinese movie – August 21

Manchester City – English series – August 21

Stillwater Season 5 – English series – August 21

Apple TV+

Atlasking – Hollywood movie – August 21

The Hollywood title is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ this weekend.

HBO Max

Mother Mary – Hollywood movie – August 21

The film is another international title arriving on the streaming platform.

Weekend OTT Watchlist

From Telugu and Hindi films to international movies and web series, this weekend offers a wide variety of entertainment choices. Those planning to stay home can pick from the latest OTT premieres, while theatre audiences have Irumudi and other new releases to explore.

With so many titles arriving across different platforms, there is something available for viewers across languages and genres.

Also read: Irumudi Movie Review: Here's what audience say!