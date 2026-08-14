Pyaar Prema Kalyanam OTT Streaming from August 21

Starring Elan and Saanve Megghana in the lead roles, Pyaar Prema Kalyanam is all set to premiere as a Netflix film. Produced by Srinidhi Sagar under the A Rise East Production banner and directed by Elan, the film’s trailer launch event was held in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Producer Srinidhi Sagar said, “I am from Guntur, but I studied in Chennai and eventually settled there. This is my second film with Netflix. Earlier this year, in March, we released Made in Korea. This is the film we worked on after that. We hope this film will also receive the same kind of love from audiences as our first film. We have tried to present a serious subject through a comedy-driven perspective. This is Elan’s second film with our banner, and he has already committed to another project with us. I believe our journey will continue together.

“I wanted to launch Saanve Megghana in Tamil myself, but that did not happen. She eventually made her Tamil debut with our friends’ film Kudumbasthan. Now, she has worked with our banner in this film. She has performed wonderfully, and she has also dubbed for herself in Tamil.”

Actress Saanve Megghana said, “I am very happy that the trailer of my Tamil film is being released in Telugu. Three or four years ago, I acted in the anthology Pitta Kathalu, which was directed by Tharun Bhascker and released on Netflix. Now, once again, my film is premiering on Netflix. I thank Sagar sir for this opportunity.

“Elan worked on this film with a lot of passion and dedication. The film explores what happens when a girl moves into the boy’s house after their marriage and the kind of situations he goes through. However, we haven’t presented those struggles in a serious way. The film is highly entertaining. Radhika ma’am has absolutely nailed her performance.

“The movie will be released on August 21. The film features music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, and three songs have been released so far. It is a hit album. Elan has previously made two films in Tamil, Star and Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, and both were successful. Since he is both an actor and director, I learned a lot from him. He also made me dub my own dialogues in Tamil. He is a wonderful co-star. Thanks to the entire team.”

Actor and director Elan said, “I have been waiting for a long time to make a Telugu film, and that dream is finally coming true with Pyaar Prema Kalyanam. I would like to thank my producer Sagar sir and Netflix.

“I have met many wonderful people, and Saanve is one of the most beautiful people I have met. She was extremely cooperative throughout the making of the film. We completed the shoot in just 32 days. There were a lot of costume changes in the film, but Saanve’s support helped us complete the shoot very quickly.

“Telugu audiences have been receiving our film very well. I thank everyone for their support.”