I Want to Make a Mark as an Actor: ‘Dhandha’ fame Dora Sai Teja

Actor Dora Sai Teja has created a major trend as the lead in ‘Dhandha’, a vertical series. Directed by Aditya Devulapally, the series is currently trending at no. 1 on the microdrama OTT platform. As the show continues its wildly successful run, lead actor Dora Sai Teja shared key insights about his journey and career. Here is what he had to say

Tell us about your cinematic journey?

I dubbed for the child artist playing the younger version of Prabhas sir in the movie 'Adavi Ramudu'. I acted in projects like 'Kotha Bangaru Lokam' and the series 'High School'. I also played a small role in 'Ala Modalaindi'. My association with RGV sir began in 2016 when I acted in an unreleased film titled 'Sridevi'. That was where I truly got introduced to cinema. After that, my serious journey on YouTube began in 2018. I gained strong recognition with the 'Back Benchers' series and kept doing shows. Last year, I launched my own content creation company, and recently, success hit again with 'Dhandha'.

How does it feel to achieve so much at such a young age as an entrepreneur, actor, and content creator?

From the moment I wake up, I constantly think as a content creator, director, actor, and producer. This is my way of introducing myself in new ways, which is why I try my hand at everything. Content creation is my business, and cinema is my passion. Combining both is who Dora Sai Teja is.

Don't you ever feel like partying or enjoying yourself?

I have to learn everything myself, and I prefer learning on my own terms. Whenever I fall, I learn a new lesson. I always think like someone five years older than my actual age. My entire day is packed with work, so I have no time for other things. Every single day, my mind is focused on creating something new.

How do you handle praise and criticism on social media?

Social media comes with everything. For every video, there will be new praise as well as abuses. I use content creation as a bridge. My goal is to take the fanbase I have here and bring them into movie theatres. However, our daily expenses must be sustained through content creation itself. More than being called an influencer or content creator, I personally prefer to be identified as an actor.

What is your advice to newcomers about social media life and the creator space?

The moment people see a few followers, likes, and shares, everyone watching thinks, "Man, this is the life!" But that is far from reality. Just like Snakes and Ladders, it is the very thing that pulls you up the ladder, and if anything goes wrong, it is the same thing that drops you straight down. It looks beautiful and fancy on the outside, but there are people who ruin lives for their own benefit by taking one statement out of context, using clickbait titles, and morphing thumbnails just for views and reach. Anyone wanting to step into this space must be prepared for both praise and criticism. Only then can you survive here.

There is a fantastic response to the character Aravind. Even your critics are praising you now, aren't they?

In content creation, I can only play a specific type of role. But when it comes to a web series or a film, you get the opportunity to portray diverse characters. In 'Dhandha', people only see me as Aravind. I have been longing for such challenging roles for a long time, and this was possible entirely because of our director.

Director Aditya Devulapally spoke very highly of you. Are you truly a single-take artist?

I do not have the habit of looking at the monitor. Just looking at the cinematographer or director tells me everything I need to know. My goal is always to finish the scene in the very first take. That is why before shooting a scene, I study the scenes that come before and after it. Because of this preparation, I manage to deliver almost everything in a single take. Doing multiple takes increases production costs. I decided that as long as I am on set, I must remain fully in Aravind's character, which helped me execute it in single takes.

What is your view on current marketing strategies?

No matter how good the content is, if you lack a proper marketing strategy to tell people about what you have created, it goes to waste. That is why promotions and marketing have become extremely crucial today. For 'Dhandha', I wanted to promote it differently. That is why we created a promotional video centered around "I lost 15 lakhs", designed specifically to help people grasp the core content of our series. Audiences understood the concept, and they turned 'Dhandha' into a massive hit.

Tell us about your fans who stand by you on social media?

This was not built overnight. People saw themselves in the content I made and connected with it deeply. It takes years for something like this to happen. Social media contains negativity alongside positivity. People who want to talk will keep talking, but I know what the truth is. That is why I do not pay attention to any of it and keep moving forward.

What kind of responsibility rests on a social media influencer?

Recently, Sakshi Chaudhary won a gold medal in boxing at the Commonwealth Games, but how many people actually know about it? On the other hand, people remember every single post or tweet made by an influencer they follow. Influencers are often admired far more than celebrities or sports personalities, and audiences closely observe their looks and style. Therefore, whatever an influencer does, says, or wears directly impacts a vast number of people. Because of this reach, they must conduct themselves with extreme caution and responsibility

How is Dora Sai Teja during his free time?

I am just a normal person like anyone else, except that I created a path for myself. That might be due to my financial circumstances back then or the passion I have had since childhood. Going forward, everyone will see me in a new light. I will make everyone proud across theatres, OTT, and social media. No matter how many setbacks I face, I am focused on running relentlessly to achieve my goal.

What do you have to say about the 'Dhandha' team?

I generally direct everything I create but this is the first time I worked with a director and my director, Aditya anna, succeeded 100%. Translating what is written on paper onto the screen with exact precision is no ordinary task, and Aditya anna is receiving immense praise for it. He worked tirelessly on every single aspect of 'Dhandha'. His vision is what made 'Dhandha' so unique. We completed this series in just seven days across 30 call sheets, working day and night without rest. That dedication is the highlight of 'Dhandha'. We need more directors like him. The director, music director, cinematographer, and myself were all in complete sync, which is why 'Dhandha' turned out so extraordinary.

What is your future plan?

I want to bring stories to the theatre that every common person can relate to. I wish to play zero-to-hero characters, choose inspiring stories with strong messages, and pick characters and narratives that exist around us. My goal is to work with the target of doing complete justice to every rupee that audiences spend to watch me.