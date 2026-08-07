Heavy Rain Likely Today, August 8 in Hyderabad

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more rain across Telangana over the next two days, issuing a Yellow Alert for Friday, August 8, and Saturday, August 9. Hyderabad and several other districts are expected to receive light to moderate showers, while a few isolated locations could witness heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds.

The latest weather forecast indicates that rain activity will continue across the state, with surface wind speeds expected to reach 30 to 40 kmph during thunderstorms. Residents have been advised to remain cautious, especially in low-lying areas where waterlogging is likely.

Hyderabad Likely to Receive More Rain

After heavy overnight showers, Hyderabad experienced one of its wettest spells in recent weeks. Several roads were inundated, causing traffic congestion and making commuting difficult for motorists during peak hours.

According to the IMD, the city is expected to remain under cloudy skies on August 8, with light rain during the morning and the possibility of moderate to heavy showers later in the day. Similar weather conditions are expected to continue into August 9.

Yellow Alert Across Telangana

The weather department has extended the Yellow Alert to Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana, warning of isolated heavy rainfall. Along with rain, thunderstorms and strong winds may affect multiple districts, increasing the chances of temporary flooding and reduced visibility on roads.

Officials have advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel during intense rainfall and stay away from waterlogged areas, old structures, and trees during thunderstorms.

Traffic Disruptions Expected

With rain likely during the evening hours, commuters in Hyderabad may face slower traffic and delays due to water accumulation on roads. Civic authorities are expected to monitor vulnerable locations to reduce the impact of flooding and ensure smooth traffic movement.

People are advised to check the latest weather updates before planning outdoor activities and exercise caution while driving during heavy rain.

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