Idhayam Murali OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Romantic Drama

The romantic drama Idhayam Murali, starring Atharvaa, has officially made its OTT debut on Netflix. After receiving a positive response during its theatrical run, the film is now available for streaming, giving audiences another chance to enjoy the emotional love story from home.

In a pleasant surprise for Telugu audiences, the film is also streaming in Telugu along with its original Tamil version. This allows more viewers to experience the coming-of-age romance that won appreciation for its heartfelt storytelling and emotional performances.

Directed by Aakash Baskaran, Idhayam Murali follows the journey of a young man as he looks back on his memories of friendship, first love, and heartbreak while travelling to Chennai for his wedding. The film stars Atharvaa, Preity Mukhundhan, and Kayadu Lohar in lead roles, with a special cameo by Fahadh Faasil.

With its emotional narrative, relatable characters, and soothing music, Idhayam Murali has been praised as a feel-good romantic entertainer. Those who missed it in theatres can now watch the film on Netflix, where it is available for streaming in Telugu and other languages.