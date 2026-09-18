Lust Stories 3 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Anthology

Lust Stories 3 is now available for streaming. The third part of the popular anthology has premiered on Netflix on September 18, 2026. The film is available globally on the streaming platform.

The new instalment features four different stories about love, relationships, desire and human connections. Each story is directed by a different filmmaker, bringing together four distinct styles of storytelling.

The directors include Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj. The cast features popular actors including Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan, Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada and Sana Thampi.

The anthology follows the earlier films Lust Stories and Lust Stories 2. The latest chapter once again explores modern relationships through four separate stories.

Lust Stories 3 is available to watch on Netflix from September 18. Fans of the franchise can now stream all four stories on the platform.