Haribabu Murder: YouTuber Vaishnavi’s Brother Santosh Surrenders

The murder of Haribabu, the husband of YouTuber Vaishnavi, has taken a new turn after Vaishnavi’s brother Santosh reportedly surrendered before the police and claimed responsibility for the killing. The incident has raised fresh questions over whether Haribabu’s murder was connected to the earlier case involving Vaishnavi’s death.

Haribabu was allegedly attacked near RR Junction in Nizamabad on Thursday. According to preliminary information, a group of assailants arrived in a car and attacked him with a sharp weapon. He reportedly suffered multiple stab wounds within a few seconds and died at the scene.

CCTV footage from the area has reportedly surfaced and is being examined by the police as part of the investigation.

Haribabu’s Mother Witnesses Fatal Attack

Haribabu’s mother, Lakshmi, was reportedly with him when the attack took place. She is said to have been left traumatised after witnessing her son being attacked.

Following the incident, Lakshmi reportedly appealed to the police for protection, expressing fear that she could also be targeted. Her family had already been facing pressure following the case involving Vaishnavi’s death, and Haribabu’s killing has added to their concerns.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the attack and shifted Haribabu’s body for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Haribabu Was Main Accused in Vaishnavi Death Case

Haribabu had been arrested as the main accused in the death of his wife, Vaishnavi. The 24-year-old, who was known on YouTube by the name ‘Vaishu Amma’, was found dead at her residence in Madapur village of Korutla mandal in Jagtial district on March 17.

Vaishnavi was reportedly four months pregnant at the time of her death. Police had alleged that Haribabu was responsible for her death following a dispute between the couple.

Based on a complaint from Vaishnavi’s family, cases were also registered against Haribabu’s mother Lakshmi and his brothers Anand and Ashok over allegations of harassment linked to additional dowry.

Haribabu Moved to Nizamabad After Bail

Haribabu had spent time in jail in connection with the case before being released on bail. After coming out, he reportedly moved to Nizamabad along with his mother, citing concerns about his safety.

However, he was attacked near RR Junction on Thursday and died from his injuries.

Investigators are examining whether the murder was the result of an earlier dispute or whether it was directly connected to the allegations surrounding Vaishnavi’s death.

Vaishnavi’s Brother Santosh Claims Responsibility

The case took another turn when Vaishnavi’s brother Santosh reportedly surrendered before Korutla police. Before surrendering, he released a video in which he allegedly claimed that he killed Haribabu because of what had happened to his sister.

Santosh reportedly said that he had waited for justice in Vaishnavi’s case but decided to take the step after becoming frustrated with the situation. He also appealed to people to support him, saying that he has a wife and children and asking for help in getting out of jail.

Korutla police reportedly took Santosh into custody and later handed him over to Nizamabad police for further investigation.

Police will now have to verify Santosh’s claims and establish the circumstances surrounding Haribabu’s killing, including whether anyone else was involved.

Santosh’s Wife Appeals for Support

Santosh’s wife also released a video following his surrender. She reportedly spoke about the difficulties faced by the family after her husband was taken into custody.

She said she was worried about raising their two children without her husband but also expressed relief over Haribabu’s death in connection with the allegations surrounding her sister-in-law Vaishnavi’s case. She appealed to people to support her husband.

The police investigation is continuing, with officials looking into the CCTV footage, witness statements and other evidence to determine exactly what happened in the Haribabu murder case.