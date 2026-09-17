Hyderabad Airport Passenger Traffic Falls in August

Passenger traffic at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport declined in August compared with the same period last year, according to the latest figures. The fall was recorded across both domestic and international travel.

Around 21.86 lakh passengers used Hyderabad airport in August this year, compared with approximately 24.70 lakh passengers in August last year. This indicates a considerable year-on-year reduction in overall passenger movement.

Domestic travel also witnessed a decline, with passenger numbers falling by about 13.6%. The drop was more significant in the international segment, which recorded a decline of nearly 26%.

The reduction in international traffic is notable for Hyderabad because the airport serves several important overseas routes, including destinations in the US and Middle East. Changes in travel demand, international conditions and airline operations can influence passenger numbers on these routes.

Flight activity at the airport also decreased during the month. Hyderabad airport handled around 14,583 aircraft movements in August, marking a decline of nearly 14.2% compared with August last year.

Several factors could be contributing to the slowdown in air travel. Higher aviation fuel costs can raise airline operating expenses and may affect airfare levels. Global conflicts, economic uncertainty and changing travel patterns may also influence people's decisions to fly.

The decline in international passengers could have an impact beyond airline operations. Overseas travellers contribute to airport earnings and support businesses connected with travel and tourism.

Hyderabad's experience also appears to be part of a wider trend. Passenger traffic has reportedly softened at several major airports in India, although Delhi has seen comparatively stable numbers.