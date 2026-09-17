Ayurveda Busts Myths: Herbalist Anjaneya Raju Explains Remedies for Hair Loss, Heart Health, and Digestive Issues
Tridosha Balance: Ayurvedic treatments are customized based on an individual's body constitution—Vata, Pitta, and Kapha—using specific carrier ingredients (Anupanam) and dietary guidelines (Pathyam).
Safety of Bhasmas: Properly prepared Ayurvedic metallic preparations (Bhasmas) reduce metals to micro/nano-particles that are easily processed by the kidneys without causing damage.
Hair Care Remedies: Mental stress and chemical exposure are key causes of premature hair loss and greying; natural remedies like Amla, Bringraj (Guntakalagara), and Indigo (Neeli) promote healthy hair growth.
Cardiovascular Support: Herbs like Arjuna bark, Jatamansi, and Bay leaves (Tejpatta) help maintain healthy blood circulation and support heart function.
Digestive Health: Simple lifestyle adjustments, eating only when hungry, and using spices like carom seeds (Ajwain) and dry ginger can alleviate acidity, bloating, and IBS symptoms.
In recent years, misunderstandings about Ayurveda have led many to question its safety, with fears surrounding body overheating, side effects, or kidney damage from metallic preparations (Bhasmas). Herbalist Anjaneya Raju talking to Sakshi Post clarifies that these fears stem from a lack of understanding. When prepared strictly according to ancient texts, Bhasmas are reduced to nano-particles so refined that they float on water, allowing the body's nephrons to process them safely.
Addressing hair loss and premature greying—issues increasingly affecting young adults—Raju highlights the impact of mental stress, environmental toxins, and nutrient deficiencies. He recommends natural solutions such as applying Amla decoctions or a fermented paste made from Indigo (Neeli), Bringraj (Guntakalagara), and mango kernel seed (Mamidi Jeedi) to restore hair vitality without harsh chemicals.
Regarding heart health, the specialist notes that post-viral complications, stress, and sedentary habits contribute to blood sluggishness and circulation issues. Ayurvedic remedies such as Arjuna bark decoction (Arjuna Kashayam), Jatamansi, and daily intake of garlic with honey or turmeric help clear toxins, manage cholesterol, and support optimal cardiac function. Additionally, he emphasizes that digestive ailments like gas, acidity, and IBS often result from irregular eating habits and over-processed foods, which can be managed effectively through disciplined routines and traditional kitchen herbs.