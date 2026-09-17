Ayurveda Busts Myths: Herbalist Anjaneya Raju Explains Remedies for Hair Loss, Heart Health, and Digestive Issues

Tridosha Balance: Ayurvedic treatments are customized based on an individual's body constitution—Vata, Pitta, and Kapha—using specific carrier ingredients (Anupanam) and dietary guidelines (Pathyam).

Safety of Bhasmas: Properly prepared Ayurvedic metallic preparations (Bhasmas) reduce metals to micro/nano-particles that are easily processed by the kidneys without causing damage.

Hair Care Remedies: Mental stress and chemical exposure are key causes of premature hair loss and greying; natural remedies like Amla, Bringraj (Guntakalagara), and Indigo (Neeli) promote healthy hair growth.

Cardiovascular Support: Herbs like Arjuna bark, Jatamansi, and Bay leaves (Tejpatta) help maintain healthy blood circulation and support heart function.

Digestive Health: Simple lifestyle adjustments, eating only when hungry, and using spices like carom seeds (Ajwain) and dry ginger can alleviate acidity, bloating, and IBS symptoms.