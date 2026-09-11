Breaking the Silence: How One Simple Question Can Save a Life This World Suicide Prevention Day

Behind every smile posted online, an unseen battle might be taking place. On World Suicide Prevention Day, Sakshi Post sat down with Dr. Praveen to discuss the growing mental health crisis, the subtle warning signs of emotional distress, and actionable ways families and communities can step in before it's too late.

The 3 Pillars of Human Life & The Red Flag

Dr. Praveen divides life into three core dimensions: Personal, Professional, and Social.

The Balance: Performing well in even one or two of these areas helps individuals cope with life's daily pressures.

The Red Flag: When someone struggles simultaneously across all three categories, loss of motivation sets in, signaling a serious warning sign.

Social Media & Modern Pressure Points

The Virtual Trap: Constant comparison with curated online lives fuels severe emotional distress and unrealistic self-expectations.

Late-Night Scrolling: Endless late-night device use deprives the brain of essential rest, increasing stress and anxiety levels.

The Chain Reaction: Unfiltered coverage of celebrity suicides or trending news can trigger copycat behaviors among vulnerable individuals.

Recognizing the Suicide Warning Signs

Early detection is critical to suicide prevention. Watch out for these significant indicators:

Drastic Behavioral Changes: Sudden mood swings, withdrawal from social circles, or persistent expressions of feeling like a burden.

Physical & Sleep Disruptions: Severe insomnia, extreme changes in sleep patterns, or sudden shifts in eating habits.

Unhealthy Coping Mechanisms: Increased reliance on sugar, high-carbohydrate comfort foods, energy drinks, alcohol, or substance abuse.

A Journey to Recovery: A Story of Hope

Dr. Praveen shared the powerful story of a 17-year-old student overwhelmed by academic pressure and social isolation. Feeling like a total burden to his family, he attempted suicide.

Through early intervention, a trusted connection with his sibling, consistent therapy, and proper medication, the student developed strong coping mechanisms. Today, he is thriving, demonstrating that suicidal thoughts are temporary, but recovery is possible with the right support.

Actionable Steps for Prevention & Support

Ask "How Are You?": Go beyond generic greetings. Check in sincerely with friends, children, and loved ones about their personal and social well-being.

Avoid Trivially Dismissing Stress: Academic stress, teenage heartbreaks, and social media pressure are real to the person experiencing them.

Seek Professional Help Early: Therapy and medication provide the structural support needed to shift perspectives and rebuild coping skills.