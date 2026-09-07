From Techie to Top-Earning Mehendi Artist: How a Software Engineer in the US Makes Up to Rs. 1 Lakh a Day

Balancing a full-time tech career with a creative passion has unlocked a lucrative side hustle for Priyanka Kajain, a software engineer based in the United States. Sharing her inspiring journey in a viral video, she revealed how her artistic skill as a professional mehendi (henna) artist brings in substantial extra income alongside her tech salary.

Stunning Earnings and Hourly Rates

While her coding job covers regular monthly expenses, her mehendi artistry has proven remarkably profitable. Priyanka charges an impressive Rs. 9,000 to Rs.10,000 per hour for her intricate designs. In addition to her hourly fees, she often pockets up to a 20% tip. During peak wedding seasons, full-day booking gigs allow her to rake in up to Rs. 1 lakh in a single day.

Cultural Shifts and Valuing Artistry

Reflecting on her journey, Priyanka noted that moving to the US opened her eyes to how deeply artistic skills are appreciated and valued. She expressed concern that mehendi artists and manual skill sets are often undervalued and lack societal respect in India. Emphasizing that no job is inherently "small" or "big," she takes immense pride in her work. Netizens quickly flooded her post with support, with many agreeing that traditional mindsets in South Asia often fail to respect diverse professional skills outside of conventional white-collar jobs.