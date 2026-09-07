A Brief Pause on Wedding Bells: 34-Day Break Begins Due to Bhadrapada Shunya Masam

Wedding celebrations across temples and function halls are coming to a temporary halt starting Monday, September 7, 2026, as the current wedding season concludes. With the onset of the inauspicious Bhadrapada Shunya Masam, a 34-day break will run through October 10, bringing a brief silence to marriage festivities.

Significance of Bhadrapada Masam

According to traditional panchangam and scholars like Dwarkatirumala priest Govindavajjula Venkata Ramanamurthy Sharma, Bhadrapada holds high spiritual significance rather than festive material celebrations. Beginning September 12, the month features major observances including Vinayaka Chavithi, Anantha Chaturdashi, and Mahalaya Paksham dedicated to ancestral rites (Pitru karyas). Per traditional Muhurtha Shastra, events like weddings and housewarmings are avoided during this period, keeping focus entirely on deity worship and vratas.

Resuming in October: Upcoming Wedding Dates

Good news awaits families planning upcoming events, as auspicious wedding dates resume starting October 11, running strong through the end of December.

Key Auspicious Wedding Dates (October – December 2026):

October: October 11, 14, 29, 30

November: November 5, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26

December: December 2, 3, 4, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30, 31