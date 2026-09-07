Is Rice Worse Than You Think? Dr. Mahesh Swami Reveals the Root Causes of Lifestyle Diseases and How to Reverse Diabetes

In an insightful interview with Sakshi Post, renowned General Physician and health mentor Dr. Mahesh Swami to delve into the alarming rise of lifestyle diseases among young adults and the everyday habits quietly damaging public health.

The Rise of Modern Lifestyle Disorders

Dr. Mahesh pointed out a dramatic transition over the past 100 years. While infectious diseases once posed the primary threat, nearly 99.9% of today's health admissions stem from non-communicable lifestyle disorders—such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, fatty liver, and type-2 diabetes. He explained that a combination of genetic traits adapted to historical famines and modern overconsumption of refined foods has created an explosion of belly fat and metabolic issues in India.

Rethinking Daily Staples: Rice, Roti, and Refined Sugars

Addressing common dietary habits, Dr. Mahesh emphasized that polished white rice and refined wheat products act as simple carbohydrates that strip away essential fiber and proteins, leading to frequent insulin spikes. He advised replacing refined grains with complex carbohydrates such as quinoa, selected millets (like foxtail and barnyard millets), and steel-cut oats. Furthermore, he labeled added sugar as a major culprit behind fatty liver and insulin resistance, recommending natural alternatives like Stevia for sweet cravings.

The Power of the CCHF Approach and Intermittent Fasting

Rejecting the traditional calorie-counting method—which he notes can lower the body's basal metabolic rate and lead to weight rebound—Dr. Mahesh introduced the CCHF (Complex Carbs, Healthy Fats) framework. Combined with 16-hour intermittent fasting and eating in accordance with the body's natural circadian rhythm (finishing dinner by 7:00 PM or 8:00 PM), this holistic approach has helped numerous patients reverse pre-diabetes, control hypertension, and reduce reliance on medications.

Actionable Daily Changes for Long-Term Wellness

Beyond diet, Dr. Mahesh highlighted the importance of non-exercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT)—such as taking the stairs or walking short distances—alongside managing stress, disconnecting from mobile screens two hours before bed, and securing a full eight hours of restful sleep to allow the body to repair itself naturally.