'Hanuman Ansh' Crosses ₹100 Crore: School Students Arrive in Traditional Attire at Delhi PVR as Movie Goes Viral
Massive Box Office Hit: Released with minimal expectations, 'Hanuman Ansh' turned into a blockbuster, successfully crossing the ₹100 crore mark.
Based on Neem Karoli Baba: Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film highlights the life and teachings of the revered spiritual guru and Hanuman devotee, Neem Karoli Baba.
Viral Student Video: A group of school students in Delhi made headlines after attending a screening at PVR dressed in traditional panche kattu (doti).
Director’s Reaction: Director Vishal Chaturvedi revealed that the film initially suffered from limited showtimes and lack of Bollywood support, stating the industry only recognized him after the movie became a massive hit.
The Bollywood film 'Hanuman Ansh' has emerged as one of the biggest sleeper hits in recent times. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film is inspired by the life and spiritual teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, a famous spiritual guru and devout follower of Lord Hanuman.
Despite entering theaters with low expectations and minimal buzz, strong word-of-mouth catapulted the film's collections day after day, ultimately pushing it past the coveted ₹100 crore milestone.
Students Turn Up in Traditional Attire As audiences continue to swarm theaters, an inspiring moment captured at a Delhi PVR cinema went viral across social media platforms. A group of school students visited the theater dressed in traditional Indian attire (panche kattu / dhoti) to watch the movie, drawing widespread praise online.
'Bollywood Recognized Me Only After the Hit': Director Vishal Reflecting on the film's unexpected journey, director Vishal Chaturvedi opened up about the initial struggles. He shared that during the opening days, screen counts and showtimes were drastically reduced due to a lack of support from the Hindi film industry. However, public love turned the tide, driving the movie to hit status and proving that strong content always finds its audience.