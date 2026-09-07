'Hanuman Ansh' Crosses ₹100 Crore: School Students Arrive in Traditional Attire at Delhi PVR as Movie Goes Viral

Massive Box Office Hit: Released with minimal expectations, 'Hanuman Ansh' turned into a blockbuster, successfully crossing the ₹100 crore mark.

Based on Neem Karoli Baba: Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film highlights the life and teachings of the revered spiritual guru and Hanuman devotee, Neem Karoli Baba.

Viral Student Video: A group of school students in Delhi made headlines after attending a screening at PVR dressed in traditional panche kattu (doti).

Director’s Reaction: Director Vishal Chaturvedi revealed that the film initially suffered from limited showtimes and lack of Bollywood support, stating the industry only recognized him after the movie became a massive hit.