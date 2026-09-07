Mahesh Babu Set to Battle a Bull in SS Rajamouli's High-Octane Action Sequence for 'Varanasi'
Massive Action Sequence: Mahesh Babu is all set to shoot a high-intensity bull fight sequence for the grand cinematic spectacle Varanasi.
Huge Set in Hyderabad: Director SS Rajamouli has constructed a massive set on the outskirts of Hyderabad specifically for this sequence.
Dual Role Showcase: Mahesh Babu will be seen portraying two distinct avatars—Rudra and Lord Sri Rama.
Star-Studded Cast & Crew: Co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is produced by SS Kartikeya and KL Narayana.
Global Release Date: The pan-world film is slated for a grand release across nearly 120 countries on April 7, 2027.
Fans will well remember the grand First Glimpse event of Varanasi held last November, where Superstar Mahesh Babu made a jaw-dropping entry onto the stage riding a mechanical bull. That memorable moment seems to have been a direct teaser for what is to come on screen. Mahesh Babu is now preparing to fight a bull in what promises to be one of the film's major action highlights.
The dynamic elevation shot in the already-released teaser hinted at the presence of a bull, and the team is now ready to bring that vision to life. To film this crucial episode, director SS Rajamouli has erected an enormous, intricately designed set on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Preparations are in full swing, and the shoot for this intense fight sequence is scheduled to begin later this week. Insiders reveal that this particular scene will be one of the absolute standout moments of the entire movie.
Mounted on an unprecedented pan-world scale with a massive budget, Varanasi features Mahesh Babu in two powerful roles: Rudra and Lord Sri Rama. The magnum opus also stars global icon Priyanka Chopra and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. Produced jointly by SS Kartikeya and KL Narayana, Varanasi is locked for a grand theatrical release on April 7, 2027, across nearly 120 countries worldwide.