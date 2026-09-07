Mahesh Babu Set to Battle a Bull in SS Rajamouli's High-Octane Action Sequence for 'Varanasi'

Massive Action Sequence: Mahesh Babu is all set to shoot a high-intensity bull fight sequence for the grand cinematic spectacle Varanasi.

Huge Set in Hyderabad: Director SS Rajamouli has constructed a massive set on the outskirts of Hyderabad specifically for this sequence.

Dual Role Showcase: Mahesh Babu will be seen portraying two distinct avatars—Rudra and Lord Sri Rama.

Star-Studded Cast & Crew: Co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is produced by SS Kartikeya and KL Narayana.

Global Release Date: The pan-world film is slated for a grand release across nearly 120 countries on April 7, 2027.