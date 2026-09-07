From Best Buds to Fierce Rivals? Auto Ramprasad and Naresh Enter the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 House

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 kicked off with a star-studded grand premiere hosted by King Nagarjuna, featuring a dynamic lineup of 16 contestants—including 10 celebrities and 6 commoners. While the premiere brought plenty of surprises, all eyes are squarely fixed on two fan-favorite comedians: Jabardasth stalwarts Auto Ramprasad and Naresh. Known for their thick camaraderie outside the house, the big question now is whether their close bond will survive the high-pressure crucible of the reality show or turn them into fierce rivals.

The Dynamic Between Ramprasad and Naresh

Entering the house together brings a unique edge to the competition. Having shared a long-standing friendship and professional rapport, their presence guarantees top-tier comedy, witty one-liners, and instant entertainment. However, Bigg Boss is notorious for testing personal relationships.

The Strength of Mutual Understanding: Because both comedians know each other inside out, their synergy could make them a formidable force in tasks and daily house dynamics.

The Inevitable Friction: Nomination cycles, captaincy races, and intense physical or mental tasks often expose cracks in alliances. Disagreements over strategies or direct opposing votes can easily spark minor friction.

The Ultimate Test: The core intrigue for viewers is whether their real-world brotherhood will hold strong through the pressure cooker environment, or if the race for the title will test—and potentially fracture—their friendship.

As Season 10 rolls on, fans are eager to see if this dynamic duo will stick together as a powerhouse team or deliver high-voltage drama as opponents on the battleground.