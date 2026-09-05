Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s Epic Cross-Over Dance Reel for ‘The Paradise’ Sets Internet on Fire

Natural Star Nani and director Srikanth Odela are back to reclaim the box office with The Paradise, their highly anticipated follow-up action drama after the blockbuster Dasara. Building massive momentum ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on September 24, the film's promotional campaign is hitting all the right notes. Adding to the pre-release frenzy, lead actress Keerthy Suresh and Nani have teamed up for a viral cross-over dance reel that has taken social media by storm.

The Viral Cross-Over Reel

Capitalizing on the runaway success of The Paradise's latest chartbuster mass track, "Aeshanagula," Nani and Keerthy Suresh surprised fans by blending the new viral hook step with a nostalgic throwback to their hit track "Chamkeela Angeelesi" from Dasara. The seamless mashup of two iconic songs featuring the beloved on-screen duo instantly went viral, driving fans into a frenzy across Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

"Aeshanagula" Crosses 50 Million Views

The hype surrounding The Paradise is firmly anchored by the sensational reception of "Aeshanagula." The mass track has officially shattered records, crossing the 50 million views milestone on YouTube in record time, making it one of the fastest-reaching Telugu song milestones in recent times. The makers celebrated the achievement with a special poster, fueling excitement as the film gears up for its grand theatrical arrival on September 24.