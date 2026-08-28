The Paradise Second Single: Nani and Keerthy Suresh Reunite for Folk Song

Natural Star Nani’s The Paradise is creating buzz with its upcoming second single. The song will be launched at music composer Anirudh Ravichander’s concert in Dallas, while its digital release is scheduled for August 29.

The makers have revealed that the song is a remix of the popular Telangana folk number “Yesha Nagula Katta Meeda.” Nani will be joined by Keerthy Suresh in the song, marking another reunion for the popular pair.

Nani and Keerthy have previously worked together in films like Nenu Local and Dasara. The posters from the song shoot show the duo sharing fun and energetic moments.

Kasarla Shyam has written the lyrics, while Jangi Reddy and Prabhas have provided the vocals. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, promising an energetic folk number.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is being made on a grand scale. The film has already generated strong expectations, and the second single is expected to add more excitement among Nani’s fans.