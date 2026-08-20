Anil Ravipudi’s January 12 Vidudala Title Gets Mixed Response

Director Anil Ravipudi is known for choosing catchy and interesting titles for his films, especially his Sankranthi releases. His upcoming film with Venkatesh and Kalyan Ram has now been titled January 12 Vidudala.

The title has received mixed reactions from moviegoers. While some feel that January 12 Vidudala sounds catchy and instantly connects with the Sankranthi season, others believe the title may be too unusual.

There is also discussion about whether the title actually suits the film’s story and theme or was mainly chosen to create attention around its Sankranthi release.

Anil Ravipudi appears to have taken inspiration from the style of legendary filmmaker EVV Satyanarayana, who was known for coming up with unique and entertaining film titles. However, the new title will ultimately need to connect with the audience and fit the content of the movie.

For now, it is too early to judge the title. The audience’s response after the film’s release will determine whether January 12 Vidudala becomes a memorable title or simply a promotional idea.