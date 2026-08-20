Veteran Actress Sowcar Janaki In ICU, Health Update

Veteran South Indian actress Sowcar Janaki has reportedly been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after experiencing respiratory-related health complications. The 95-year-old actress, who had been receiving medical care for around a week, was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit on Wednesday night after her condition reportedly became more serious.

According to reports, Janaki is currently receiving treatment with ventilator support. Doctors are closely monitoring her condition and providing specialised care.

Sowcar Janaki Under Intensive Medical Care

Janaki, who resides in Alwarpet, Chennai, has reportedly been dealing with age-related health concerns for some time. Her health is said to have deteriorated further on Wednesday, prompting doctors to move her to the ICU.

The news has caused concern among her family members, friends and a large number of admirers. Fans across the South Indian film industry are hoping for her recovery and are awaiting further updates about her health.

A Career Spanning Several Decades

Born in 1931, Sowcar Janaki made her acting debut with the 1950 Telugu film Sowcar. The movie became an important milestone in her career and earned her widespread recognition. She subsequently became popularly known as Sowcar Janaki.

Over the decades, she worked extensively across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam cinema. Her long career saw her share the screen with several legendary actors, including Sivaji Ganesan, M. G. Ramachandran and Gemini Ganesan.

Janaki successfully moved beyond lead roles and established herself as a versatile character actress. She took on a wide range of memorable roles and reportedly appeared in more than 400 films during her illustrious career.

Honoured With Padma Shri

Recognising her significant contribution to the arts and Indian cinema, the Government of India conferred the Padma Shri on Sowcar Janaki in 2022.

Originally from Andhra Pradesh, Janaki has maintained a strong connection with Telugu cinema and remains a familiar and respected figure among Telugu audiences.

As the veteran actress continues to receive treatment under medical supervision in Chennai, further details about her health condition are awaited. Her fans and well-wishers are expressing their support and wishing the celebrated actress a speedy recovery.

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