Telangana Rain Alert: Heavy Rain Forecast in 13 Districts

Telangana is likely to witness a sudden change in weather conditions over the next few hours, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in several parts of the state. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has warned of intense rain in multiple districts due to a surface circulation over the Bay of Bengal and the influence of a trough.

As a precautionary measure, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for 13 districts across Telangana. Residents in the affected areas have been advised to remain cautious, particularly those living in low-lying locations.

Heavy Rain Forecast for Northern and Eastern Telangana

Northern and eastern parts of Telangana are expected to experience the strongest impact of the weather system. The districts under the weather alert include Mancherial, Nirmal, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Nizamabad, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Peddapalli and Karimnagar.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in these areas.

Officials have urged residents to take necessary precautions during thunderstorms. Farmers and agricultural workers have been particularly advised not to stand under trees during lightning and heavy rain. People living in low-lying areas should also remain alert to the possibility of waterlogging.

Hyderabad May See Heavy Rain in the Evening

Hyderabad is also likely to experience a change in weather conditions. The city may remain partly cloudy during the day, with light to moderate showers in some areas.

However, weather conditions could become more intense after 5 PM, with thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy rainfall possible across several parts of the city.

The evening weather could create difficulties for office-goers and motorists returning home. Waterlogging on major roads could lead to traffic congestion and delays during peak hours.

Residents have been advised to plan their evening travel accordingly and avoid unnecessary journeys if heavy rain begins. The GHMC monsoon emergency teams are also monitoring the situation and are prepared to respond to weather-related incidents.

With heavy rainfall expected in several parts of Telangana, residents are advised to stay updated with official weather alerts and exercise caution while travelling.

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