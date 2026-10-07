Hyderabad Electricity Bills to Rise From November: Here’s Why

Electricity consumers in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana may have to pay higher power bills from November 2026. The Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TGERC) has approved the recovery of pending true-up charges from non-agricultural consumers.

A total of around Rs 5,420 crore will be recovered from eligible consumers through monthly electricity bills. The recovery is related to power purchase and revenue adjustments for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 financial years.

Consumers will initially have to pay an additional 30 paise per unit in November. From December, the charge will increase to 50 paise per unit. The recovery will continue for more than two years, depending on the electricity distribution company.

The additional amount will be collected by Telangana's two power distribution companies, TGSPDCL and TGNPDCL. Agricultural consumers will not be directly charged for this recovery. The portion related to agricultural power supply will be recovered from the state government.

The true-up charge will be shown separately on electricity bills, along with details of the applicable financial year and rate. The DISCOMs have also been directed to issue public notices before the recovery charges appear in the bills.

As a result, households and other non-agricultural electricity consumers across Hyderabad and Telangana are likely to see an increase in their monthly power bills from November.