Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Who Is in Danger Zone This Week?

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has entered its fifth week, and the latest voting trends are creating interest among viewers. Seven contestants are reportedly facing the elimination threat this week.

The nominated contestants include Thrigun, Aman, Rohit, Shalini, Apoorva, Ram Prasad and Charan. The nomination process witnessed several heated arguments among the housemates.

According to the latest unofficial voting trends, Rohit, Thrigun and Ram Prasad are receiving strong support from viewers. Their popularity and performance in the house appear to be helping them stay in a safer position.

On the other hand, Aman and Shalini are reportedly among the contestants facing more pressure. Charan is also said to be in a risky position based on the current voting discussions. However, these trends are not official and may change before the voting lines close.

The fifth week nominations have already created plenty of drama inside the Bigg Boss house. The weekend episode will reveal who receives the least support and who has to leave the show.

With wild card entries also being discussed, the upcoming episodes are expected to bring more changes to the game.