Atlee Confident of Taking Allu Arjun’s Raaka to the Oscars

Director Atlee has expressed strong confidence in taking his upcoming film Raaka, starring Allu Arjun, to the Oscars.

Speaking at a recent event in Chennai, Atlee said winning an Oscar is one of his biggest dreams. He added that he and the entire Raaka team believe they can achieve the goal.

Atlee said he wants Indian cinema to receive greater international recognition. He also expressed his wish to speak in Tamil on the Oscar stage if he gets the opportunity.

The director said that winning an Oscar is not an impossible dream and that people should have the confidence to aim for it. He added that he will continue trying to achieve the milestone even if it does not happen with his current project.

Raaka stars Allu Arjun in the lead role and is directed by Atlee. Deepika Padukone and Keerthy Suresh are also part of the cast. The film is being produced by Sun Pictures on a large scale.

The film is currently one of the most awaited upcoming projects in Indian cinema. Raaka is expected to release in 2027, with reports suggesting that it could be released in two parts.