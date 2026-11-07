Deepika Padukone's Saffron Outfit in Shah Rukh Khan's King Sparks Fresh Controversy

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film King has landed in a fresh controversy over a song featuring the lead actors. Deepika's saffron-coloured outfit in the song 'Tu Mil Jaaye' has drawn objections from BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi.

The song was recently released and received attention on social media. While many fans discussed the visuals and chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika, her saffron outfit became a major talking point.

BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi objected to Deepika's outfit and alleged that it hurt Hindu religious sentiments. He also demanded that the filmmakers change the colour of her dress. He warned that protests could take place across the country if the makers did not make changes.

The controversy has reminded many people of the earlier 'Besharam Rang' song from Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan. At that time, Deepika's saffron bikini also faced objections from several groups, leading to protests and public debate.

Interestingly, both Pathaan and King are directed by Siddharth Anand. The latest controversy has once again brought Deepika's on-screen outfits and the use of saffron in Bollywood songs into public discussion.

Neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Deepika Padukone has issued a response to the latest objections so far. King also features a major ensemble cast and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.