Sundar C Predicts Films Without Shooting: AI Could Change Cinema

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming several industries, and the film industry is no exception. Now, Tamil filmmaker Sundar C has made an interesting prediction about the future of cinema, saying that a day may come when films are made without conventional shooting. During a recent interaction while promoting his upcoming film, Sundar C reportedly discussed the growing important of technology and artificial intelligence in filmmaking. His comments have attracted attention among movie lovers and industry professionals.

Sundar C Talks About the Future of Filmmaking

According to reports, Sundar C believes that advancement in AI could eventually change the traditional filmmaking process. In the future, filmmaking may be able to create entire cinema sequences using artificial intelligence without having to shoot every scene on location. He suggested that technology could make it possible to generate locations, background, character's and visual sequence digitally. Such developments could significantly change how films are planned, produced and presented to audiences.

Mahashakthi Involves Extensive Visual Effects

Sundar c also reportedly discussed the technical work involved in his upcoming project, Mahashakkthi, also known as Mookuthi Amman 2. The film is said to feature more than 3,000 CGI shots, highlighting the scale of its visual effects works, Reports also indicate that around 800 technicians were involved in the project over an extended period. Interesting, only a limited number of short reportedly involved AI technology, while the majority of the visual effects work was handled through conventional techniques.

Will AI Replace Traditional Filmmaking?

Sundar C's comments have sparked discussion about the future of cinema. Although AI can already assist filmmakers with visual effects, editing and digital production, traditional shooting continues to play a major role in filmmaking. His prediction raises important questions about the future of actors, technicians and film production teams. While AI may offer new creative possibilities, its impact on the industry will depend on how filmmakers adopt the technology. For now, Sundar C's remarks have added another interesting perspective to the growing conversation about AI and the future of Indian cinema.