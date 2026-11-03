Mysaa First Single O Mysaa Re Released: Rashmika Mandanna Impresses

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to showcase a powerful new side of her acting career with her upcoming film Maysaa. Adding to the excitement surrounding the project, the markers have released the film's first single, titled 'O Mysaa Re', on November 2, The song introduces audiences to the intense world of Mysaa, with Rashmika delivering a fierce and energetic performance.

Sharing the song on social media, Rashmika described it as a "war cry, a scream of pain and rage, an awekening". Her words perfectly capture the mood of the track, which celebrates courage, womanhood and feminine power.

Jakes Bejoy's Music Adds Intensity to O Mysaa Re

Composed by Jakes Bejoy, 'O Mysaa Re' features powerful beats and an energetic musical arrangement. Sindhuja Srinivasan has lent her voice to the Telugu version, while Suddala Ashok Teja has penned the lyrics. Brinda Master has handled the choreography. The song featuring Rashmika performance alongside a large group of dancers against a rugged forest backdrop. Its intense visual and choreography reflect the film's action-oriented setting.

According to the makers, the lyrics portray Mysaa through references to divine feminine power, celebrating the courage and strength of women.

What Is Mysaa About?

Directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is a period action drama set in the world of the Gond tribal community. Rashmika plays a Gond woman in what promises to be a physically demanding and emotionally intense role.

The film also features Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, Rao Ramesh, Rahul Ravindran and Samuthirakani in important roles.

Mysaa Release Date

Produced by Unformula Films, Mysaa is scheduled for a simultaneous theatrical release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on November 27, 2026.

With 'O Mysaa Re' marking the beginning of its musical promotions, the film is building anticipation among audiences. Rashmika's intense transformation and the song's powerful presentation have given fans another reason to look forward to the upcoming action drama.