Akka OTT Release: Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte's Series Now Streaming on Netflix

Hyderabad: Actress Keerthy Suresh is back on OTT with her latest web series AKKA, which premiered on Netflix on October 30, 2026. Featuring Radhika Apte alongside Keerthy, the crime thriller takes audiences into a fictional kingdom ruled by powerful women, where loyalty, rivalry and revenge shape the story. Directed by Dharmaraj Shetty and produced by YRF Entertainment, the series has attracted attention for its unusual storyline and the face-off between its teo leading actresses.

What Is Akka About?

Set in the 1980s in a fictional South India town called Pernuru, AKKA revolves around a matriarchal society where women have controlled power and criminal networks for generations. Keerthy Suresh plays Bhavani, a powerful women who is determined to protect her family's legacy and position. Radhika Apte portrays Rudra, an outsider whose arrival threatens the established order. Their clash forms the central storyline, exploring themes of power, family, loyalty, and revenge.

Akka Web Series Cast and Crew

Apart from Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte, the series features Tanvi Azmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Anshuman Pushkar, Monica Panwar and several other actors in important roles.

Dharmaraj Shetty has written and directed the series, while YRF Entertainment has backed the project.

Where and When to Watch Akka?

Akka premiered on Netflix on October 30, 2026. Viewers can stream the series on the platform following its worldwide release.

The project marks another interesting OTT outing for Keerthy Suresh, who takes on the powerful character of Bhavani.

What Are Critics Saying About Akka?

The initial reviews have offered mixed opinions about the series. While some critics appreciated its unusual setting, production design and performances, others felt that the screenplay and storytelling could have been stronger. Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte's performances have been among the major talking points following the premiere.

With its distinctive female-led gangster storyline and an interesting clash between two powerful characters, Akka offers a different take on the crime thriller genre.

Akka sees Keerthy Suresh playing an extremely interesting character in a crime thriller which is set in a unique fictional universe.

The showdown between Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte, along with the direction of Dharmaraj Shetty, ensures that this is a fascinating series for the streaming platform's Indian originals section. Available now on Netflix, Akka is garnering attention for this female-driven gangster show.